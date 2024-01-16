Australian security Company Swann has a new logo, and a heap of CES Awards after the Company used the Las Vegas event to reveal a new range of products that includes the award-winning 4K solar powered Max Ranger outdoor camera that can be zoomed over 650 metres without compromising quality a new AI doorbell and a personal alarm system.

Packing a brand-new Sony sensor, the new Swann solar powered camera was set up at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas with the camera placed close to their famous Daylight Beach club.

From a room on the 27th floor and a long distance away from the camera location ChannelNews was able to clearly see movement and clear images. Even night images were sharp and significantly better than what we have seen from the likes of any Eufy cameras.

The good news is that the device is going to be significantly cheaper than the Chinese Eufy product currently ranged at select retailers in Australia.

Apart from it being manufactured and designed by an Australian Company the new camera is set to reshape the B2b market where Chinese cameras are being stripped out of businesses and Federal and local Government offices.

Under new management the business is also going after new markets with the Company releasing ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm.

This is a brand-new product category for the Melbourne based Company and their first step into the personal safety device market.

The unique Alarm can be worn as a necklace, attached to a keyring or bag, or carried in your hand and is designed for on-the-go use.

If you’re lost or feeling threatened, just pull the device’s pin to emit a 110-decibel siren or you can simply push the device’s button and an alert will be sent up to five personal contacts and/or emergency services, complete with location details provided by your Bluetooth-connected phone.

The Swann ActiveResponse Personal Alarm can be worn as a necklace, attached to a keyring or bag, or carried in your hand, pocket, or bag. A carabiner and a lanyard are included with the alarm.

A subscription will cost around $5.00 a month.

Alex Talevski (seen above” the recently appointed CEO at Swan Communications has also announced that the Company is already working on 8K security cameras using the Sony sensor technology.

A man who has a technology development background, Talevski is passionate about the technology that Swann is developing, one of the new products that he demonstrated for ChannelNews is a new AI doorbell and home security camera that can answer calls even if no one is home.

Called the Swann HomeShield with AI it is a powerful AI-driven, 4K security-focused voice assistant designed to enhance a front door experience.

HomeShield automatically responds to visitors on your behalf in a natural way and can proactively implement other deterrent services for your home.

Via the SwannBuddy Video Doorbell, with HomeShield the doorbell and camera interact naturally with humans.

It accepts deliveries, screens unfamiliar visitors, and welcomes friends and family, all while giving the impression there is a real person on site with an active present.

Then there are the 360-degree 3D corner cameras that can deliver both a full 360 and 90 degree viewing of a room. These cameras can see around corners

“What we are developing is cutting edge technology that is superior and cheaper than our competitors and its designed and totally controlled by US and Australian management” he said.