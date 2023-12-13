Lenovo and Microsoft have partnered up for the launch of a subscription-based Cyber Resiliency as a Service (CRaaS) offering, which is expected to help organisations operate in a more secure way across devices, users, apps, data, networks, and cloud services.

This will enable Lenovo to build next generation security solutions and services directly on Microsoft’s technology (Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Sentinel), in order to simplify security deployments, as well as enhance security posture to better prevent, recover, and detect possible cyber events.

A global annual survey of CIOs by Lenovo found data privacy / security and cybersecurity / ransomware are the top two challenges that are difficult to address, at 68% each. CRaaS addresses these growing security challenges for all business sizes

CRaaS will simplify the business security ecosystem and offer a solution, bringing forth the full power of Microsoft’s security stack, which will be fully managed by Lenovo. By offering security features through an as-a-Service consumption model, it will offload labour and time-intensive tasks, reducing overhead costs.

Chief Security Officer at Lenovo, Marc Wheelhouse said, “Lenovo’s customers want broad protection and visibility across their organisations, a zero-trust approach, and automated security and compliance, all while streamlining their vendor relationships and effectively managing technology costs. Cyber Resiliency as a Service is our comprehensive solution to help organisations effectively contend with sophisticated and frequent cyberattacks while also tackling other cybersecurity challenges like regulatory compliance and budget constraints.”

Lenovo’s hand in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview, the first security product allowing professionals to respond to threats, process signals, and assess risk exposure in minutes, will help improve CRaaS.

It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security specific model, informed by over 65 trillion signals daily, as well as Microsoft’s global threat intelligence.

Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development, Ann Johnson said “Security is one of the most pressing issues of our time and is key to driving business transformation and growth. Together with Lenovo, we will empower organizations to be more resilient, secure, and productive with end-to-end, AI-powered security solutions and services.”

CRaaS aligns with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) top 18 critical controls for cyber defence, and is tipped to be available globally by April 2024, providing: