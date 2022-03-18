HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Suspicions Telstra Tower Set Alight By Anti-5G Activists

By | 18 Mar 2022

NSW Police are investigating whether a fire in Telstra’s 5G tower in the flood-ravaged Mullumbimby was deliberately lit by the vocal anti-5G activists that live in the town.

“There is currently no mobile coverage into Greater Mullumbimby,” Telstra regional general manager Mike Maron said, after the fire was put out this morning.

“We’re working closely with NSW Police on their investigation, and we have crews on site this morning to assess the damage and work out how we can bring connectivity back to Mullumbimby as quickly as possible. It could take several days to bring mobile connectivity – in some form – back to the town.”

The delay is due to emergency workers being needed to deal with urgent mobile issues in other flooded areas of NSW and Queensland.

“We’re having to balance the need for mobile connectivity in a number of places at the same time,” he said.

“Telstra has always been transparent about the need to not only bring services back online in the immediate aftermath of the floods but also the overwhelming need to upgrade services in Mullumbimby.

“The recently completed 4G and 5G upgrade works meant the site was operating better than it ever had before.”

Maybe, for some tin-foil-hatted locals, it was operating a little too well…



