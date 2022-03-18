HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon To Open Parcel Sorting Centre In Melbourne

Amazon To Open Parcel Sorting Centre In Melbourne

By | 18 Mar 2022

Amazon Australia announced it will open a sort centre at Goodman Group’s new Amaroo Business Park in Craigieburn, Melbourne this year. The site will be Amazon’s first dedicated sort centre in Australia, and will speed up deliveries around the country.

Amazon Sort Centres are where already-picked-and-packed customer orders are sorted by final destination and then shipped to last mile sites for delivery.

The site will create roughly 200 local jobs, including entry-level sorting role through to team leader positions, on top the 700 construction jobs to build the 15,600 square metre centre.

“We chose Melbourne as the home of our first Australian fulfilment centre in 2017 and have continued to invest significantly in Victoria, providing employment for hundreds of Melbournians and improving delivery promises for our customers,” Craig Fuller, Director of Operations, Amazon Australia said.

“Opening our first sort centre in Melbourne signifies further our commitment to the state. It will create around 200 new local jobs for Melbourne ranging from entry level positions with on-the-job training to roles in IT, HR, and operations, all working in a safe and supportive environment, with competitive pay.”

“We know the past few years have been tough for Melbournians and we’re grateful to have had the opportunity to support our Victorian customers by helping them get the items they need delivered to their homes and supporting thousands of small and medium sized Australian businesses in reaching their customers more efficiently.”

The Craigieburn Sort Centre is Amazon’s fifth operations site in Melbourne, with centres in Dandenong South, Ravenhall, Tullamarine, and Mulgrave.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Amazon Fire TV Sticks Rendered Useless By Latest Update Bug
Smart Home Standard ‘Matter’ Delayed Until Fourth Quarter
Amazon Now Owns Rocky Balboa And James Bond
Amazon Wins EU Approval For MGM Takeover
Amazon Launches Live Radio App
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Suspicions Telstra Tower Set Alight By Anti-5G Activists
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/
Aldi Forced To Cancel Snow Gear Special Buys
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/
Samsung’s Galaxy A53 Stomps All Over iPhone SE
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/
Hitachi Fridges In Demand As Food Prices Rise New Air Purifiers Being Rolled Out
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/
Secure Your Home With DoorBird’s Biometric Fingerprint Sensor
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Suspicions Telstra Tower Set Alight By Anti-5G Activists
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
NSW Police are investigating whether a fire in Telstra’s 5G tower in the flood-ravaged Mullumbimby was deliberately lit by the...
Read More