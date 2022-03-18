Amazon Australia announced it will open a sort centre at Goodman Group’s new Amaroo Business Park in Craigieburn, Melbourne this year. The site will be Amazon’s first dedicated sort centre in Australia, and will speed up deliveries around the country.

Amazon Sort Centres are where already-picked-and-packed customer orders are sorted by final destination and then shipped to last mile sites for delivery.

The site will create roughly 200 local jobs, including entry-level sorting role through to team leader positions, on top the 700 construction jobs to build the 15,600 square metre centre.

“We chose Melbourne as the home of our first Australian fulfilment centre in 2017 and have continued to invest significantly in Victoria, providing employment for hundreds of Melbournians and improving delivery promises for our customers,” Craig Fuller, Director of Operations, Amazon Australia said.

“Opening our first sort centre in Melbourne signifies further our commitment to the state. It will create around 200 new local jobs for Melbourne ranging from entry level positions with on-the-job training to roles in IT, HR, and operations, all working in a safe and supportive environment, with competitive pay.”

“We know the past few years have been tough for Melbournians and we’re grateful to have had the opportunity to support our Victorian customers by helping them get the items they need delivered to their homes and supporting thousands of small and medium sized Australian businesses in reaching their customers more efficiently.”

The Craigieburn Sort Centre is Amazon’s fifth operations site in Melbourne, with centres in Dandenong South, Ravenhall, Tullamarine, and Mulgrave.