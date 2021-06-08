HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Acquirement > Superloop Snaps Up Exetel For $110 Million

Superloop Snaps Up Exetel For $110 Million

By | 8 Jun 2021
, ,

Superloop is forking out $110 million to buy Exetel, the largest independent internet service provider in Australia.

The deal, which includes $100 million cash and $10 million in Superloop shares, has been financed by Superloop’s banks and a round of capital raising. It will bring all of Exetel’s approximately 290 employees under Superloop’s employment, with the Exetel and Superloop brands both remaining.

According to Superloop, the buyout will raise its revenue to a pro forma figure of $261 million, and see a pro forma uplift in EBITDA of 89 per cent to approximately $34 million.

Paul Tyler, Superloop.

Paul Tyler, CEO of Superloop, says the acquisition is a big step in the telco’s strategy to expand its APAC network in Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

“This brings together the high capacity infrastructure that Superloop has built over the past six years, to meet continuing and growing demand for fast, reliable Internet services that are easy and quick to access.

“Exetel’s 110,000+ business and consumer end-users will be able to take advantage of that infrastructure,” he said.

Exetel CEO Richard Purdy, who will retain his position for a transition period under Tyler, says the deal will create a player of “genuine scale” that will be able to challenge the big operators.

“Importantly, it also creates increased opportunities for our people by becoming part of a larger, more diversified business, and enables our customers to gain access to a superior network.

“I have been impressed by the strong cultural alignment between our companies and the exciting prospects for the Exetel brand to continue to develop,” he said.

Exetel will continue to provide internet, VoIP, mobile, and communications services customers, including 100,000 homes and 12,000 businesses.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Seals Nuance Deal For US$19.7B
Microsoft Wants To Acquire Discord For Over US$10 Billion
Telstra To Split Into Four Entities In Proposed Restructure
Slattery, Rene Sugo Link Arms
BREAKING: Kogan Buys Big Kiwi Retailer In $122.4m Trans-Tasman Push
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Puts Spotlight On Privacy In Next Gen Operating Systems
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
MacOS Monterey Delivers New Features
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
Amazon Selling Discount Second-Hand Products In Oz
Amazon Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
Apple Unveils Next Gen OS For iPhone, iPad
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
Google Slapped With New $347m Fine For Dodgy Practices
Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Puts Spotlight On Privacy In Next Gen Operating Systems
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Privacy and cross-device functionality are two big themes of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) announcements today. The California tech giant...
Read More