Sony is preparing to fight Microsoft on it’s home turf, with leaks suggesting a PlayStation PC launcher may appear on the Windows platform.

The leak comes as gamers spotted files that refer to “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements” in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which has just come to PC.

It’s no secret that Sony is looking to integrate PlayStation more with PC, as the company continues to launch ex-exclusives such as Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War and Uncharted 4.

The phrases referenced hint at Sony wanting to connect the PlayStation Network to titles it launches on PC.

If this goes ahead users could be able to earn trophies and even track game data across from PlayStation consoles to PC.

Some observers claim that Sony wants to launch a PC platform so that they can generate additional revenue for its games, or even provide access to it’s newly launched PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service that was released to take on Microsoft’s own Xbox Game Pass.

Currently, Sony’s PC offerings are sold on the Steam and Epic Games Stores.

Sony first hinted at launching it’s titles on PC after it acquired Nixxes Software, a company that specializes in porting console games for Windows and comes as demand for console gaming wanes.

The Japanese console maker is usually highly protective of it’s console exclusives with their recent PC moves revealing, that the Company is now recognizing the importance and growth of PC gaming.