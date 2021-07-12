It seems that, despite the vast array of choices available to smartphone users, most of us end up falling back on those preinstalled app.

That’s what a new Comscore study that ranks the most-often used apps on iOS and Android shows us, with the most popular apps overwhelmingly being those that come preinstalled with your phone.

Now, it must be noted that this study was commissioned by Facebook, who is in the middle of various monopoly lawsuits, and therefore very eager to show that other apps are crowding out the marketplace.

The report combines Comscore’s own data gathered from apps and website, alongside a survey of around 4,000 people, asking which default apps they used over the month of November, 2020.

Facebook wished to show the “impact of preinstalled apps on the competitive app ecosystem,” according Comscore spokesman Joe Osborne.

Apple disagrees with the “seriously flawed” study, telling The Verge:

“This Facebook-financed survey from December 2020 was narrowly tailored to give the false impression that there’s little competition on the App Store. In truth, third-party apps compete with Apple’s apps across every category and enjoy large scale success.”