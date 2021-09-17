HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung & The Louvre Bring Timeless Art To Frame TVs

Samsung & The Louvre Bring Timeless Art To Frame TVs

By | 17 Sep 2021

If you happen to own one of Samsung’s The Frame QLED TVs, you have just added forty works of timeless art to your collection.

Thanks to a partnership with the Louvre Gallery in Paris, you’ll now be able to look at the likes of The Wedding at Cana, and the Mona Lisa (a bigger version than the puny original, too) which are now in the Art Store catalogue.

As well as priceless works of genius, you’ll also have access to photography of the Louvre galleries themselves, the building and grounds, and the Louvre Pyramid.

This brings the total Art Store collection to over 1,500 works, including selections from the Tate Modern in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Prado Museum in Madrid, and the Albertina Museum in Vienna.

The Frame series has expanded recently, now ranging from 32 inches to a whopping 85 inches.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Rolls Out Affordable 5G Tablet
Samsung Starts Mass Production On 90Hz OLED Notebook Displays
Aussie iPhone Users Are Switching To Samsung Foldables
Unbreakable? Sturdy Galaxy Z Fold3 Defeats The Mighty ‘DropBot’
Samsung Undercuts Apple By Releasing Android 12 Early
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

StarTrack Strike Delays Parcel Deliveries
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Samsung Rolls Out Affordable 5G Tablet
Latest News Samsung
/
September 17, 2021
/
Google’s Pixel 6 Series Is The Worst-Kept Secret: All The Info
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Large Digital Billboards Coming To A City Near You: JC Decaux
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Strange Google Maps Bug Randomly Navigates In Indian Accent
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

StarTrack Strike Delays Parcel Deliveries
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
If you’re waiting for a parcel to be delivered next week, be prepared to wait a little longer than usual,...
Read More