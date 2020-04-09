HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Start-Ups Abandon Hot Desking

Start-Ups Abandon Hot Desking

By | 9 Apr 2020
, , ,

SYDNEY: Australian start-ups are looking to exit their hot-desking contracts as the coronavirus sets in.

A number of independent Australian co-working spaces have been forced to close after failing to keep their memberships over the past two weeks, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

Advice from global health authorities has been for citizens to continue working from home unless it is not possible to do so. 

This has left early-stage businesses around the world negotiating with co-working spaces to either exit contracts or pause membership fees. 

Melbourne entrepreneurs Jodie and Erz Imam closed their co-working space Depo8 after going from 83 percent capacity to zero once coronavirus conditions hit.

The founders say they are set to be out of pocket by at least $100,000 after having to sell-off the 80-strong office fitout. 

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Cloud, Smartphone Sales Boom As Asia–Tech Rises, Post-Virus
COVID-19, Sales Surge CE Retailers Close CBD Shops Some Doing Better Than Others
COVID-19 Lockdown Sets The Stage For The Spread Video Gaming Addictions
Working From Home Tipped To Become Permanent For Many
Netflix Adds PIN-Protected User Profiles To Keep Your Queues & Algorithms Intact
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Cloud, Smartphone Sales Boom As Asia–Tech Rises, Post-Virus
Brands Communication Content
/
April 9, 2020
/
COVID-19, Sales Surge CE Retailers Close CBD Shops Some Doing Better Than Others
Coronavirus Distribution Finance
/
April 9, 2020
/
COVID-19 Lockdown Sets The Stage For The Spread Video Gaming Addictions
Coronavirus Gaming Latest News
/
April 9, 2020
/
With Zoom Being Sued By One Of Its Own Investors, More Institutions Are Banning Its Use
Latest News Video Streaming Zoom
/
April 9, 2020
/
Harris Scarfe CE & Appliance Suppliers Set To Only Get Cents But 5 Week Owner Gets $70M
Accessories Coronavirus Distribution
/
April 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Cloud, Smartphone Sales Boom As Asia–Tech Rises, Post-Virus
Brands Communication Content
/
April 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
SHANGHAI/SEOUL: Smartphone sales in China are rising again as COVID-19 cases there decline and global demand for chips used in...
Read More