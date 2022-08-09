Aussie streaming service Stan has signed a major multi-year deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The deal will see the streamer get a number of first-run scripted series as well as access to the Hollywood giant’s sizeable back catalogue of television shows and films.

“Stan’s major new strategic content agreement with Sony Pictures Television will bring a large suite of world-class, premium drama to our subscribers exclusively,” Stan’s chief executive officer, Martin Kugeler, said.

“This deal is the latest addition to our existing partnerships with major Hollywood studios and will give Stan an even stronger long-term lineup of exclusive first-run premium content.

“From Better Call Saul to Spider-Man, Sony Pictures has created some of the most iconic characters and best-loved franchises for our screens. Since bringing us Better Call Saul, Sony Pictures has long been an important partner of Stan. We look forward to building on our well-established relationship as we enter this new strategic partnership.”

Sony Pictures’ EVP for international distribution & networks, Mike Wald called Stan “a great partner” for reaching Australian audiences.

“We are thrilled to extend our strong relationship with them and to have Stan as the future home for so many of our most exciting TV series and global franchises.”

In the last half of 2021, Stan extended its LionsGate Starz deal, MGM deal, and Warner deal.

Stan had 2.5 million Australian subscribers, as of the end of 2021.