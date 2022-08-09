Ampol has opened its first electric vehicle charging site in Australia, marking a distinct shift in the company’s energy offerings.

The first AmpCharge site is in Alexandria, Sydney, outside a Woolworths Metro Go store.

The company has an agreement with the Australian Renewable Energy Agency to open 120 AmpCharge sites by the end of 2023.

The next sites will pop up soon in Carseldine, Queensland, Northmead NSW, Altona North Victoria, and Belmont, WA.

“As the energy needs of our customers evolve and more of us are choosing electric vehicles, Ampol is also transitioning to provide a range of fast and reliable electric vehicle charging solutions,” said Matt Halliday, Ampol’s MD and CEO.

“Our vision for the Ampol EV network is to develop a best-in-class EV charging ecosystem enabling the rollout of our own charging assets and allowing us to partner with others to form Australia’s leading EV charging network,” adds Brent Merrick, Ampol’s executive GM of international and new business.