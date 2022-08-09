Industry leading security camera brand Arlo has partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the release of DC League Of Super Pets.

The new film stars Krypto, Superman’s dog and a motley crew of animals who have been granted superpowers.

As part of the celebration, Arlo is giving away 50 family in-season passes to see the movie as part of a competition featured on their Facebook page. To enter, users just need to comment on the post and explain how their Arlo camera helps them keep an eye on their “Super Pets”.

One lucky winner will be granted a special private viewing of the new film, which features the voices of Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Keanu Reeves.

As Arlo points out, their cameras are not only a great way of monitoring your home and keeping it secure, but a also a great way to keep an eye on your furry friends.

Whether monitoring the backyard with the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Wireless Security 2 Camera Kit ($1049) or inside the home with the Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera ($199), you can take a look at exactly what your pets get up to when you aren’t home.

The DC League Of Super Pets giveaway takes place from the 1st of August until the 2nd of December, whilst the film is set to premiere in Australia on September 15th.