HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Stablecoins Delisted As Crypto Markets Crash

Stablecoins Delisted As Crypto Markets Crash

By | 13 May 2022

The world’s largest crypto exchange has delisted so-called stablecoins Terra and Luna, as their ‘unpegging’ from the US dollar has led to a massive market freefall.

Stablecoins are meant to have a fixed value, usually pegged to the US dollar, in order to act as an anchor for the violate crypto market. The idea is that they are backed by real-world assets, to further shore them up.

Terra suffered a mass selloff as its value suddenly “unpegged” from the dollar, seeing the place plunge from US$1 to around 20c.

It’s sister token Luna, dropped from US$86 to around 6 cents in less than a week, a 99 per cent plummet, from a total market value of US$40 billion to roughly $500 million.

This has caused huge upheaval in the entire crypto market, and has been blamed for the sudden crash of bitcoin, also once deemed a safe, steady bet.

Prior to this week, LUNA was a top ten coin by market capitalisation, while Terra (UST) was the third largest stablecoin in the world, behind Tether, and USD Coin.

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, dropped under US$1 yesterday.


987128

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Major Crypto Exchange Suffers Outage As Prices Plummets
Investors Panic As Bitcoin Dives Under $30K
Over One Million Aussies Own Crypto
Royal Mint To Create Crypto For UK Treasury
Bitcoin Surges After Biden’s Crypto Executive Order
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Improve Third-Party App Video Capture
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/
Work Starts On Five-Storey $48m Sydney Bunnings
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/
Sony Finally Reveal New Premium XM5 Headphones
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/
Major Crypto Exchange Suffers Outage As Prices Plummets
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/
Google Makes Android Auto Split-Screen
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Improve Third-Party App Video Capture
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Google have announced that they are implementing several new features that will improve the quality and efficiency of photo and...
Read More