HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Spotify Prepares Investors For Stalled Subscriber Growth

Spotify Prepares Investors For Stalled Subscriber Growth

By | 3 Feb 2022

Shares of Spotify fell yet again overnight, after the streaming service projected lower profit margins, and warned that subscriber growth has slowed in the current quarter.

With its 180 million premium subscribers in line with earlier forecasts, it’s not dire for the streaming service just yet, but Spotify warned investors that its gross profit margin would fall in the current quarter from 26.5 per cent to 25 per cent.

In addition, it projects adding just three million premium users during this period, a slowdown from the past two years of rapid growth.

Spotify reported a quarterly loss of A$62 million, with revenues increasing 24 per cent to A$4.2 billion.

Spotify’s shares fell 10.9 per cent to $US171.00 following this news.

The company celebrated “continued momentum in our subscription business and meaningful advertising results. We see a tremendous amount of greenfield on the horizon.”



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Neil Young Attacks Spotify For “Neutered” 5% Sound Quality
Spotify Claws Back After Joe Rogan Mea Culpa
Spotify Adds Covid Content Warnings, After Losing $3B
Spotify Sound Questionable As Another Top Artist Quits Platform
Woke VAX Comments See Thousands Dump Spotify
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Facebook Parent Meta Loses $280 Billion In Value Overnight
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
Preorders Of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets Reveal Pricing
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
Samsung Moves To Nobble Google Chrome, Despite Being An Android Brand
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
Samsung Australia Confirms No Delay For S22 Series
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
D-Link Crank Up Wi-Fi 6 Offering Price Battle Tipped
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Facebook Parent Meta Loses $280 Billion In Value Overnight
Latest News
/
February 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Shares in Facebook parent Meta have plummeted by more than 20 per cent overnight, following a less-than-stellar fourth quarter financial...
Read More