Home > Latest News > Spotify Suddenly Ditches Car View Feature

Spotify Suddenly Ditches Car View Feature

By | 29 Nov 2021

Spotify’s Car View feature has suddenly been discontinued.

The feature, which was available through Spotify’s app on both iOS and Android devices, was basically a simplified version of the app, with bigger playback controls and the song title display.

Last month, Spotify announced it was “exploring a variety of new ways to deliver the best in-car listening experience” which lead many to believe the company would offer an upgrade. Alas, no.

“We can confirm that we’re retiring the car view feature,” a Spotify spokesperson wrote.

“This however doesn’t mean we don’t want to improve on how our users listen to Spotify while driving. On the contrary, we’re actively exploring a variety of new ways to deliver the best in-car listening experience.

:Think of retiring car-view as something that needs to happen in an effort to make way for new innovations coming down the track.”

