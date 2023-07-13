HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony's New Affordable Mirrorless Camera

Sony’s New Affordable Mirrorless Camera

By | 13 Jul 2023

Sony is in the midst of launching the new A6700 APS-C mirrorless camera, with key AI-powered autofocus enhancements, and a more affordable price.

It’s a 20 megapixel mirrorless camera, offers 4K video up to 120fps, and is priced at $1,399.99 for the body alone.

The biggest upgrade comes with the AI-processing, with the same autofocus enhancements as Sony’s A7R V Camera, only adding 334 more phase-detect autofocus points, and AI-based autoframing able to track subjects without the user having to move the camera themselves.

Sony has also changed the LCD to a vari-angle-style touchscreen, which can add extra steps just to pop the LCD up for a quick shot.

The new screen is said to have a 33 degree wider viewing angle, and an OLED screen twice as bright.

It comes equipped with a USB-C port supports USB-PD fast charging, and 3.2 Gen 2 transfer speeds, with a new customisable front dial and compatibility for Sony’s Creators’ App.

The body alone costs $1,399.99, costing $1,499.99 for the camera with the 16-50mm lens, and $1,799.99 for the camera with the 18-35mm lens.

The device is currently available for preorder on Sony’s website, and shipping will begin in August.



