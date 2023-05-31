Sony has unveiled its new HT-S2000 mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar, providing an immersive, cinematic sound experience using a 3.1 channel set-up and duo of sound-enhancing features, as well as causing trouble for Sonos.

It doesn’t come as part of Sony’s HT-A series, but comes with a three-driver arrangement and dedicated center channel, providing “clear dialogue” using a built in subwoofer to serve some “punchy bass.”

Sony explained these create a “clear, spacious, and room-filling sound” that is jus enhanced with the X-balanced Speaker Units allowing for louder sound pressure and enhanced vocal clarity with minimal distortion.

There are no upward-firing drivers and it relies entirely on Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine for overheard sound and S Front Pro for side-firing sound.

The soundbar is able to produce three-dimensional audio using Dolby Atmos or DTS:X.

Sony have stated it is capable of upmixing stereo content via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming into surround sound.

It will be launched alongside the Home Entertainment Connect app, separating the soundbars with the exisiting Music Center application.

User experience comes with an easier set-up and can be used to adjust settings, troubleshoot, control volume, update the soundbar, and more.

It also features optical and HDMI eARC for wired connections and can be paired with any of the existing Sony range of wireless cinema speakers and subwoofers, expanding the soundbar into a 5.1 arrangement.

The Sony HT-S2000 will be available for $699.00 AUD, whereas the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is available for $799.00 AUD.