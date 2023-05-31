Weeks after Nokia rolled out a self-repair kit in Australia, Samsung has moved to expand their self-repair offering across both smartphones and their Galaxy Pro notebooks and TV’s.

The service previously rolled out in the USA, is this week being rolled out in Korea with other International markets set to follow.

The move allows consumers to move into the do it yourself repair market.

All DIY enthusiasts have to do is purchase the broken parts and tools online to repair their devices without having to visit a service centre.

The first products in the line-up for the service include the Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 smartphones, Galaxy Book Pro laptops and three 32-inch TVs.

Samsung is using research from current repair service programs to expand the offering on the products most repaired.

Samsung claims that it plans to expand the service in phases to include more products along with other markets.

“Customers who would like to repair their own products must first review the related information and precautions available on our homepage before doing so,” the company said.

Consumers are advised to download the Self-Repair Helper App that allows DIY repairers to work out how to repair a device.

The Self repair DIY program also comes with benefits such as eco-friendly deposit refunds that customers can receive upon return of old and replaced parts via a service centre or delivery.

The old parts will be recycled or discarded by the company after inspection.

“We will expand options for our consumers through this new self-repair program and continue to improve the repairability of our products,” said Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics’ mobile experience business.