The new Aston Martin DB12 will feature a state-of-the-art Bowers & Wilkins surround system, becoming the second major collaboration for this high-end audio loudspeaker brand.

It will be debuted in the upcoming 2024 DB12 where drivers will be able to enjoy the audio company’s new Surround Sound System in cars for the first time.

Both engineering teams came together to develop an optional surround sound system upgrade, which has been acoustically engineered to deliver an immersive listening experience.

Aluminum Double Dome tweeters and Continuum midrange driver units among other high-performance technologies are used to give the 15-speaker, double amplified 1,170W surround sound system balanced and accurate sound.

Also paired with dedicated 3D headline speakers and a powerful subwoofer, and sensorially supercharged. It has been achieved with perfect location, direction and symmetry of the positions, built into the fabric.

It was launched a premiere during the Cannes International Film Festival on the 24th May 2023, showcasing a future where all Aston Martin models with be characterised by performance, integration of advanced technologies, and style and craftmanship.

The upcoming DB12 will deliver a quantum shift in sporting character and capability, with a scintillating driving experience, delivering technology and luxury.

It has exceptional performace and handles the most demanding drivers, with the chassis that perfectly matches the class-leading 680PS/800NM V8 Twin-Turbo powertrain.

The announcement comes alongside the celebration of the 110th anniversary of Aston Martin and 75 years of the DB model line.

The Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System is being offered for the first time ever in an Aston Martin and has been centered around 15 loudspeakers, a 14-channel amplifier and state-of-the-art sound processing technology.

It is located in the dashboard, doors and behind the B-pillar, showcasing diffusion channels soaking up reflected sound from the rear of each tweeter drive unit.

The Tweeter-on-Top technology minimises acoustic reflection from the windscreen, and directs sound to the occupants. Three mounted tweeter sit on the dashboard of the DB12.

The 100mm Continuum midrange speakers sit close to the tweeter, and showcases authenticity and precision in reproducing voices and instruments.

The DB12 comes with a woven composite construction to absorb unwanted resonance and lower unwanted noise. The Continuum Cone comes in a silver finish.