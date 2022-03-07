Women’s sport is booming according to Foxtel who forked out millions to snare the rights to Australian netball which will be on air next year.

New research by Fox Sports released today, reveals that the consumption and popularity of women’s sport had increased by 66% since before the pandemic, with 7 in 10 individuals who had changed their viewing habits increasing their consumption and support for Women’s sport.

Even more impressive is the fact that a lot of people changed their opinion on Women’s sport with 90% claiming that the change has been for the better.

72% of men are tuning into to women’s sport, and two thirds of viewers across AFLW, NRLW and WBBL are indeed men.

At the core of the success of televised women’s sport is an increase in dedicated broadcasting and coverage by both free to air networks and Foxtel.

Amanda Laing, Chief Content and Commercial Officer of Foxtel Group said: “With more than 2.4 million sports subscribers across our brands, the Foxtel Group is passionate about giving Australia’s biggest women’s sports and the stellar athletes that front them a platform for growth. There is no doubt 2022 is going to be a year of radical transformation in popularity and participation.

Following the success of women’s sport, the Foxtel Group have launched a variety of other initiatives with everyone able to access televised games from all sporting competitions supported by the Federal Government’s women’s, niche, and other underrepresented sports for free.

Access to this will be part of the Kayo Freebies initiative and will be available without any paid subscription.

Coverage will include live and on-demand games from the AFLW, WBBL, W-League, WNBL, surfing including the Women’s Championship Tour, Rugby Sevens, hockey, baseball, croquet, fencing, lawn bowls, ultimate frisbee and dragon boating, as well as all games from the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Also free is every game of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup which will be streamed via a dedicated 24/7 channel on Foxtel, providing users with uninterrupted, live and ad-break free coverage.