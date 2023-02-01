HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony PS5 Availability Rises Ahead Of VR2 Headset Launch

By | 1 Feb 2023

After battling constant supply challenges for over two years since its launch, Sony announced that PlayStation fans can get easier access to PS5 consoles.

PS5 had experienced “unprecedented demand” since its launch which made it tough for gamers to lay their hands on them.

Isabelle Tomatis, VP of brand, hardware, and peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment, stated that finding a PS5 console should be a breeze for all, as it becomes available at retailers worldwide.

The company took up this opportunity to revamp their marketing strategy: they have launched a new commercial with game references.

The company is also collaborating with social media creators and hosting a series of “Live from PS5” promotions. A massive Leviathan Axe from the God of War game made an appearance next to the London Eye, for instance.

Similar marketing pop-ups will come across Europe this week.

This marketing push comes just after the release of the new DualSense Edge controller and ahead of the much-anticipated launch of the PlayStation VR2 on February 22nd, retailing for $879.95.



