Harvey Norman has teamed with BPS Global Australia for a new $14 million warehouse that leans heavily on automation.

The new 18,000 square metre, purpose-built facility sits at Crossroads Logistics Centre, Casula in Sydney’s southwest. It will store more than 60,000 SKUs for Harvey Norman Commercial Division (the trade-only arm), some 40,000 more than its current facility in Taren Point.

“We’ve experienced rapid growth across our service offerings in the past couple of years and have made the decision to invest significantly in our supply chain capabilities,” said Alan Stephenson, Proprietor at Harvey Norman Commercial Division.

“By partnering with BPS Global Australia, we’re confident we have selected the right automation and tech suite for our operation and look forward to delivering the very best experience and service for our customers,” he said.

The factory will use a variety of cutting-edge technology: autonomous case-handling robots by Hai Robotics; automated packaging machinery by CMC; narrow aisle trucks by Toyota Materials Handling; and a warehousing system by Thomax Technology.

“We’re delighted to deliver a full range of state-of-the-art technology for Harvey Norman Commercial Division as the organisation expands its fulfilment capabilities with a brand-new facility in Sydney,” said Malcolm Druce, Managing Partner at BPS Global Australia, and Project Manager for Harvey Norman Commercial Division.

“As part of Harvey Norman Commercial Division’s commitment to innovation, they have invested heavily in automation technology that will transform its operation and increase efficiencies, accuracies, and speed for its end consumers.”