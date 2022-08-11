HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Paying Devs To Stay Off Xbox Game Pass Says Microsoft

Sony Paying Devs To Stay Off Xbox Game Pass Says Microsoft

By | 11 Aug 2022

Microsoft has claimed that their major gaming rival Sony, has been paying developers for ‘blocking rights’, to keep games off their gaming subscription service Xbox Game Pass.

The accusation came to light in documents filed by Microsoft to Brazil’s competition watchdog, who were investigating the tech company’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard.

According to Microsoft, Sony has been going out of their way to prevent the growth of Games Pass by paying developers to stay away from the service, as they look to bolster their own subscription offering.

“Microsoft’s ability to continue expanding Game Pass has been hampered by Sony’s desire to inhibit such growth,” says the August 9th Microsoft filing, submitted to the Administrative Council for Economic Defence.

“Sony pays for ‘blocking rights’ to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services.”

This would not be out of character for Sony, who tend to be the kid in the sandpit who’s not so keen on sharing their toys. When cross-platform gaming launched for Rocket League and Minecraft, Sony refused to buy in, whilst PC, Xbox and Nintendo players got to enjoy playing against each other on different platforms.

Sony only budged under immense pressure from Epic Games, who wanted to enable cross play for Fortnite, which was the biggest game on PlayStation at the time. As part of the agreement, Sony received compensation for cross-play, and is the only platform to do so. Recently released documents suggest that Sony

Microsoft is hopeful that the claim will prove that their purchase of Activision Blizzard would not hinder competition or create a gaming monopoly.

“The inclusion of Activision Blizzard content in Game Pass does not impair the ability of other players to compete in the digital game distribution market,” says the company. In fact, they believe that bringing major titles such as Call of Duty to Game Pass will increase competition by providing users with access to games at a lower cost.

Call of Duty is the big one in the acquisition, and it’s a title that Sony say is “a gaming category of its own,” and that competing with it as an exclusive Xbox offering would be difficult. Whether they would allow the franchise to become available on the recently revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service however, allowing prices to be competitive, is currently unknown.

Microsoft however has previously said that Call of Duty will still be available on PlayStation, whilst also pointing out the massive success of other shooter franchises such as Apex Legends, Battlefield and PUBG.

Whilst the Microsoft Activision deal is being monitored worldwide by watchdogs in Europe and the US, most competition authorities keep correspondence private. Brazil’s CADE offers documentation to the public.


534376

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Reduces Staff Spend Following Quarter Growth
REVIEW: Wave Audio’s Party Speaker is No-Frills Fun
Apple Slows Company Acquisitions
Microsoft-Activision Deal Slumps, May Reward Investors
Motorola X30 Pro 200MP Camera Specs Confirmed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola Razr 2022 Revealed First Pictures
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
News Corp, Nine, Seven Targeted Over Data Collection
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
ACCC Clears Google’s $7.4 Billion Purchase Of Mandiant
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
Significant Price Increase For iPhone 14 Expected
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
Disney Overtakes Netflix Subscriber Count
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola Razr 2022 Revealed First Pictures
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola, who is set to unveil their Razr 2022 foldable alongside other phones today, has announced the price of the...
Read More