Sony is opening up its first-ever PlayStation 5 beta program ahead of a big system update later this year.

The program, which requires a PS5 console, internet connection, and PlayStation Network account, will give PS5 players the chance to see new features in advance and provide feedback for development.

Beta testers will be automatically registered for any future beta programs, and will be able to restore their consoles to the current release once the test is complete.

“Our last major PS5 system update in April introduced new features like USB extended storage, cross-generation Share Play, an improved Game Base and other UI enhancements and social features,” said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at PlayStation.

“We’ll share more in the coming weeks about what you can expect in the beta for our next update.”

The beta is not available to Australian users – only those 18 and over in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany, and France can sign up.