HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Launches First PS5 Software Beta

Sony Launches First PS5 Software Beta

By | 18 Jun 2021
,

Sony is opening up its first-ever PlayStation 5 beta program ahead of a big system update later this year.

The program, which requires a PS5 console, internet connection, and PlayStation Network account, will give PS5 players the chance to see new features in advance and provide feedback for development.

Beta testers will be automatically registered for any future beta programs, and will be able to restore their consoles to the current release once the test is complete.

“Our last major PS5 system update in April introduced new features like USB extended storage, cross-generation Share Play, an improved Game Base and other UI enhancements and social features,” said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at PlayStation.

“We’ll share more in the coming weeks about what you can expect in the beta for our next update.”

The beta is not available to Australian users – only those 18 and over in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany, and France can sign up.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Deezer Partners With Sony For Immersive Audio Sessions
Cyberpunk 2077 On Its Way Back To PS Store
New Chinese Realme GT Smartphone Built With Samsung & Sony Parts
BREAKING NEWS: Sony Dumps Directed Electronics After Top Manager Axed
COMMENT: Is Microsoft Set To Seriously Hurt Sony’s PlayStation Strategy?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Xbox One Consoles To Get Next-Gen Cloud Games
Latest News Microsoft Xbox
/
June 18, 2021
/
Amazon Reduces Its App Store Cut, Joining Google, Apple
Industry Latest News
/
June 18, 2021
/
Big W Owner Faces $390 Million Backpay Bill
Industry Latest News
/
June 18, 2021
/
Motorola Brings Back Rugged Defy Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
June 18, 2021
/
Adobe Posts Strong Q2 Results, Forecasts Better Q3
Industry Latest News
/
June 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Xbox One Consoles To Get Next-Gen Cloud Games
Latest News Microsoft Xbox
/
June 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Xbox One users will be able to play some Xbox Series X and S games through the cloud, which may...
Read More