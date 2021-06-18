HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Xbox One Consoles To Get Next-Gen Cloud Games

By | 18 Jun 2021
Xbox One users will be able to play some Xbox Series X and S games through the cloud, which may alleviate pressure on the new generation consoles.

In a blog post following Xbox’s E3 showcase this week, Will Tuttle, editor-in-chief of Xbox Wire, announced that “many” Xbox Series X and S titles would be available digitally to Xbox One consoles.

“For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers,” said Tuttle.

The global chip shortage, coupled with high demand, has made Xbox Series X consoles difficult to purchase, with gaming sites regularly combing retailers for announcements of “stock drops” that often sell out within minutes; the digital-only Series S has been easier to acquire and is usually in stock at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi.

Scalpers have compounded the problem by buying up stock as it appears and selling it at high markups on marketplaces like eBay. Similar problems have plagued both the disc and digital editions of Sony’s rival PlayStation 5.

