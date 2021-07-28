HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Disney+ > Telstra TV Adds Disney+

Telstra TV Adds Disney+

By | 28 Jul 2021
Telstra has expanded its Telstra TV offering with the addition of the Disney+ app to the service.

Starting today, customers across first, second and third-generation Telstra TV devices will be able to access Disney+ with a subscription, including content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

The announcement is a win for Telstra TV, and will give its customers access to a broad swathe of new content, according to Nathan Gumley, Home and Entertainment Executive, Telstra.

“The addition of Disney+ and their wonderful content library will be welcome news for new and existing Telstra TV customers who have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the streaming home of some of the most recognisable, beloved, and highly anticipated titles in film and TV,” he said.

The addition of Disney+ means more than 40 apps are now available on Telstra’s Roku-powered streaming box, which the telco sells for $216 outright or $9 per month over 24 months when attached to eligible Telstra mobile or home internet plans.

