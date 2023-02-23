According to TV retailers, sales of TVs in Australia have slowed with Brands such as Sony carrying excess stock.

This week, the Japanese brand slashed more than $2,000 off the price of their premium TV models, including their OLED TV models whose panels are sourced from LG Electronics in an effort to try and shift stock in the channel.

Sony’s new 4K Bravia XR A95K TV panel is made by Samsung Display. The display is unique in that it uses three layers of blue OLED material for each pixel, which, according to the brand, provides a longer life span than traditional sets.

This year the battle in the premium market is set to be about OLED, with Samsung set to wade into a brutal fight with LG Electronics in an effort to grow share.

Research showed that consumers recognized OLED as a premium TV offering, and this was hurting Samsung who despite being the number one TV brand in the world were facing the effects of not having an OLED offering.

In 2021 this has changed.

Almost a decade after Samsung Electronics ditched the organic light-emitting diode TV business, the South Korean brand is set to launch into the Australian market a brand new OLED TV range including a new 77″ model and it’s up there with the best.

Ironically it comes as LG Electronics celebrates 10 years of OLED TV manufacturing with several brand who recognized the premium proposition that OLED delivered buying OLED panels from LG Display.

Today LG Electronics dominates almost 60 percent of global OLED sales.

Samsung debuted 55-inch and 56-inch OLED TVs in Australia last year.

Samsung will shortly release a 77-inch model that will take them head on with LG.

The company rolled out its first OLED TV — a 55-inch curved TV with full high-definition capabilities — in 2013, but announced its withdrawal from the then-nascent market within a year, citing high prices and low yield rates in production claims the Korean Herald.

Since then, the company has poured resources into upgrading its more profitable liquid-crystal display TVs.

its latest LCD TVs are branded as “QLED TVs,” as they use Samsung’s own quantum-dot technology to achieve bright colors and brightness that are comparable to OLED TVs.

Samsung’s QD-OLED panel production rate is estimated to stand at 30,000 pieces per month, which is enough to make 1.8 million QD-OLED TVs in a year at a 100 percent yield.

This is only one-fifth of the capacity of LG Display’s 10 million units, the sources said.

This discrepancy in production volume is expected to affect the price competitiveness of Samsung TVs.

“Unlike LG and other competitors that are releasing OLED TVs as their top-of-the-line TVs, Samsung set the pricing slightly lower than its LCD-based QLED TVs,” an industry official said on condition of anonymity. “But the lower pricing will not work effectively to increase sales volume if there is not enough supply.”

A Samsung official denied any changes in its premium strategy focused on the high-priced QLED TV lineup.

According to market tracker UBI Research, the panel shipments for OLED TVs around the world will reach 9.1 million units this year and jump to 11.6 million units in 2025 and 14.1 million units in 2027.

And Samsung and LG are estimated to see 2 million- and 10-million-unit sales by 2025, respectively, the researcher said.

“In order to achieve a combined 20 million unit sales, Samsung and LG have to lower prices to raise their product competitiveness,” said Yi Choong-hoon, CEO of UBI Research.

“But expanding production lines is a tough decision considering the huge costs worth some 3 trillion won ($2.3 billion) at least. Both companies are expected to take a cautious approach to gauge the marketability of premium TVs.”