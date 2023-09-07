HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sonos Share Price Falls After New Move 2 Speaker Launch

Sonos Share Price Falls After New Move 2 Speaker Launch

By | 7 Sep 2023

Struggling to lift their share price, Sonos is having another crack at the small network speaker market, which is dominated by JBL, this time with an updated Move 2 portable speaker, which this time round has stereo sound but it’s expensive at $799.

All that Sonos has done is tweak the design, added a couple more touch controls, and stereo sound while jacking up the battery life.

Also included is support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity but it is heavy and will add to your luggage weight if travelling with the speaker as it weighs 3 kilos.

Basically, the speaker now has angled tweeters, which Sonos says creates “a crisp and accurate high frequency response and stereo separation.”

It also has an IP56 rating to handle dust and water issues.

It’s made with shock absorbent materials and the carrying handle has been retained, making transportation of the heavy speaker a little more manageable.

Voice assistant compatibility is still available despite Sonos’s fight with Google.

The US Company is also sticking with their Automatic TruePlay feature, which can hone the audio depending on your environment.

It will be available in black, white and a new Olive Green hue.

Sonos’ shares dropped following the launch of the new speaker to US13.45 which is $2.50 below the share price when the original outdoor speaker was launched in 2019.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Sonos Leaks Images Of New Speaker, Questions Over Future Google Connectivity
Sonos “Wonky’ Claims CFO, APAC Sales Crash
Big Investors Dump Sonos Stock Ahead Of Next Financials Report
Sonos Punts On New Top End 3D Sound Speak To Stop Stock Slide
New Sonos Products Fail To Sell Through Stock Freefalls
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Rotel Announces Two New Multi Channel Amplifiers
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
Spotify Tests Lyrics As Premium Only Feature
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
Google To Pull Play Movies App From Android TV Soon
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
New Denon AVR-X6800H Boasts Upgrades Like Dirac Live Option & 8K
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 & Watch4 Classic To Have WearOS 4 Update
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Rotel Announces Two New Multi Channel Amplifiers
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Rotel has joined forces with Interdyn to create two new cutting-edge home theatre multi-channel amplifiers; the RMB-1585MKII, and the RMB-1587MKII....
Read More