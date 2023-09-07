Struggling to lift their share price, Sonos is having another crack at the small network speaker market, which is dominated by JBL, this time with an updated Move 2 portable speaker, which this time round has stereo sound but it’s expensive at $799.

All that Sonos has done is tweak the design, added a couple more touch controls, and stereo sound while jacking up the battery life.

Also included is support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity but it is heavy and will add to your luggage weight if travelling with the speaker as it weighs 3 kilos.

Basically, the speaker now has angled tweeters, which Sonos says creates “a crisp and accurate high frequency response and stereo separation.”

It also has an IP56 rating to handle dust and water issues.

It’s made with shock absorbent materials and the carrying handle has been retained, making transportation of the heavy speaker a little more manageable.

Voice assistant compatibility is still available despite Sonos’s fight with Google.

The US Company is also sticking with their Automatic TruePlay feature, which can hone the audio depending on your environment.

It will be available in black, white and a new Olive Green hue.

Sonos’ shares dropped following the launch of the new speaker to US13.45 which is $2.50 below the share price when the original outdoor speaker was launched in 2019.