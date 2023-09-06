Rotel has joined forces with Interdyn to create two new cutting-edge home theatre multi-channel amplifiers; the RMB-1585MKII, and the RMB-1587MKII.

These devices embody the rich heritage and tradition of Rotel’s proprietary Class AB amplification technology.

First up is the RMB-1587MKII which produces 7 channels of Class AB amplification, 155W per channel, all channels driven into 8ohms, can achieve a further 250W per channel at 4ohms for all channels, and can output 335W per channel into 2 channels at 4ohms.

Powered through dual in house manufactured high current toroidal transformers, driving 8 high efficiency storage capacitors, and ensures reserve power storage totaling 120,000uF.

The power supply delivers deep, rich bass energy, with the RMB-1587MKII incorporating circuit and component upgrades in the power supply and amplifier stages.

It features auto-switching XLR Balanced and RCA inputs, and a 12V trigger input and output for simplified power control. For cooling optimisation, the amplifier is equipped with 4 thermostat controlled, variable speed, ultra low noise fans.

The RMB-1587MKII amplifier is available in black and silver colours.

Now onto the RMB-1585MKII which provides unparalleled performance with 5 channels classic proprietary Rotel Class AB amplification.

It can deliver 210W per channel into 8ohms, and 340W per channel at 4ohms, with all channels driven.

While driving 2 channels, the amplifier can reach 440W per channel into 4ohms.

Through the use of dual in-house manufactured oversized toroidal transformers and 8 high efficiency storage capacitors totaling 120,000uF, it can provide controlled, deep bass as well as maintain finesse and detail for both midrange and high frequencies.

Utilising upgrades and improvements in the power supply and amplifier gain stage circuits, benefiting from Rotel’s advanced MKII design architecture.

The device features a rear panel switch which allows it to be configured as a 3 channel amplifier supporting Bi-Amp mode of Channels 1&2 and 4&5.

When Bi-Amp is enabled, Channels 1&2 automatically utilise source input 1, while Channels 4&5 automatically utilise source input 5, so individual amplifiers can be routed to the speakers HF and LF drivers.

This configuration ensures signal path routing, separating High Frequency (HF) and Low Frequency (LF) drivers, resulting in audio enhanced resolution, providing higher drive power to the loudspeakers.

Offering support for XLR Balanced and RCA inputs, with auto-switching to the connected inputs, and also includes a 12V trigger input and output for simplified power control.

It’s equipped with four ultra low noise, variable speed cooling fans (CPU thermostat controlled) for optimal cooling.

The RMB-1585MKII amplifier is available in black and silver colours.