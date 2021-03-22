HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
SmartHouse’s Best Of The Best Awards 2021 Announced

By | 22 Mar 2021

SmartHouse Magazine’s Best Of The Best Awards for 2021 have been revealed.

This year’s Awards issue recognises the best and most innovative products released in the tech industry during 2020 and early 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant we had a slow start to the year. The closure of most major trade shows and global stock issues saw an unprecedented decline in new product releases.

But we still saw an incredible fleet of new gadgets with some interesting and unique technology packed inside.

The first winner in this SmartHouse issue is Samsung, which was awarded the prestigious Brand Of The Year gong.

Samsung was a no brainer for the category – the South Korean giant is one of the biggest technology brands in the world and 2020 was a stellar year for the company.

Whether it be Samsung’s new NEO QLED TVs or the stunning Galaxy S21 range, this brand excels no matter what product it launches.

SmartHouse also announced the Product Of The Year, which was awarded to PC giant Acer for its Concept D9 creative notebook.

The Concept D9 is a beast of a portable workstation and is the ultimate product for remote workers.

SmartHouse also recognised the best-of-the-best products in key categories such as TV & Streaming, Sound Bars & Speakers, Smartphones and Notebooks.

Standout brands include Logitech – which is undisputedly the best brand for computer accessories – speaker king JBL and notebook maker Lenovo.

Check out the rest of the SmartHouse category winners here.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
