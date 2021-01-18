After a major digital Magazine upgrade 4Square Media has today launched a brand-new look SmartHouse web site

The site will expand coverage of reviews and appliances with a new appliance section and a new SmartHouse Appliances Digital Magazine set to be launched shortly. Coverage will also cover technology in clothing, cars, and across sporting products such as ski’s and bicycles.

“We have made the site easier to read both online and on a mobile” said 4SQM management.

Click any image to go to web site.

“During the COVID-19 lock down we saw a surge in demand for information on consumer electronics, audio and appliances. Our digital magazines which have direct links that deliver not only video but links direct into the JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys web sites were getting massive downloads in excess of 500,000”.

“The new SmartHouse site has a separate review section with its own front page, we have also introduced a new rating system for and against comment” said management.

See site here.