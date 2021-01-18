HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > SmartHouse Online Gets A Brand New Look

SmartHouse Online Gets A Brand New Look

By | 18 Jan 2021

After a major digital Magazine upgrade 4Square Media has today launched a brand-new look SmartHouse web site

The site will expand coverage of reviews and appliances with a new appliance section and a new SmartHouse Appliances Digital Magazine set to be launched shortly. Coverage will also cover technology in clothing, cars, and across sporting products such as ski’s and bicycles.

“We have made the site easier to read both online and on a mobile” said 4SQM management.

Click any image to go to web site. 

“During the COVID-19 lock down we saw a surge in demand for information on consumer electronics, audio and appliances. Our digital magazines which have direct links that deliver not only video but links direct into the JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys web sites were getting massive downloads in excess of 500,000”.

“The new SmartHouse site has a separate review section with its own front page, we have also introduced a new rating system for and against comment” said management.

See site here.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Last ChannelNews 2020 Newsletter, Big Year Ahead
It’s Party Time! All The Best Tech Gear In SmartHouse’s Latest Edition
Notebooks, Tablets And Smartphones, Oh My! All The Tech In SmartHouse’s Latest Edition
Has Telstra Got Anywhere To Go Other Than Wholesale As NBN Fibre Is Kicked Into Play?
ChannelNews On A Roll Vs Competition
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

The iPhone 13 Could Have Vapour-Chamber Cooling Tech To Limit Overheating
Apple Latest News
/
January 19, 2021
/
More Samsung Phones Will Ship Without Chargers Or Earphones, New Galaxy Z Flip3 Leak
Latest News Samsung
/
January 19, 2021
/
What Next For JB Hi-Fi?
Latest News
/
January 19, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Heir Gets Another 2 Years In Prison
Latest News
/
January 18, 2021
/
New Security Flaw Reveals Ring User Data
Amazon Latest News
/
January 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

The iPhone 13 Could Have Vapour-Chamber Cooling Tech To Limit Overheating
Apple Latest News
/
January 19, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Apple is reportedly in the middle of ‘aggressively testing’ a next-generation vapour chamber cooling technology which could be used in...
Read More