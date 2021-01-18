HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple To Give iMac Desktop First Redesign In 10 Years

By | 18 Jan 2021
Apple is planning to give the iMac Desktop its first redesign in nearly a decade after the company parted ways with Intel in favour of its own in-house silicon chips.

The new desktop models will reportedly sport a slimmer look and a flat back, similar to the design of the Pro Display XDR model, Bloomberg reports.

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch two new iMac models – which have the codenames J456 and J457 – as replacements for the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch models later this year.

The two new iMac desktops are part of Apple’s wider overhaul of its computer line-up.

Late last year, the iPhone maker revealed it would be making the switch from Intel chips to its own Arm-based silicon chips after 15 years.

The new desktop models are tipped to use the next-generation processors, much like the 2021 Macbook Pro.

The iMac was first launched in 1998 and Apple last released a consumer-grade monitor called the Thunderbolt Display in 2011.

Insiders also claim Apple is working on a half-sized Macbook Pro for a 2021 release with a magnetic power adapter via MagSafe.

“The design will feature a mostly aluminium exterior and could invoke nostalgia for the Power Mac G4 Cube,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
