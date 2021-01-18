Apple is planning to give the iMac Desktop its first redesign in nearly a decade after the company parted ways with Intel in favour of its own in-house silicon chips.

The new desktop models will reportedly sport a slimmer look and a flat back, similar to the design of the Pro Display XDR model, Bloomberg reports.

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch two new iMac models – which have the codenames J456 and J457 – as replacements for the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch models later this year.

The two new iMac desktops are part of Apple’s wider overhaul of its computer line-up.

Late last year, the iPhone maker revealed it would be making the switch from Intel chips to its own Arm-based silicon chips after 15 years.

The new desktop models are tipped to use the next-generation processors, much like the 2021 Macbook Pro.

The iMac was first launched in 1998 and Apple last released a consumer-grade monitor called the Thunderbolt Display in 2011.

Insiders also claim Apple is working on a half-sized Macbook Pro for a 2021 release with a magnetic power adapter via MagSafe.

“The design will feature a mostly aluminium exterior and could invoke nostalgia for the Power Mac G4 Cube,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says.