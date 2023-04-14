HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OZ Govt Plans For Onshore Battery Production

OZ Govt Plans For Onshore Battery Production

By | 14 Apr 2023

The Albanese government wants to create a battery assembly industry in Australia, as countries around the world move to reduce their reliance on China.

China currently produced some 80 per cent of the world’s batteries, a situation that throw the global supply chain into chaos when that country’s government implemented the zero COVID policy, which resulted in numerous factory closure, and reduced production across the entire tech chain.

Resources minister Madeleine King shared the government’s plans in an interview with ABC Radio NT.

“What we want to get to is creating the anodes and cathodes, all the precursors, and then some of those will be assembled in other places. But the aim is that we will end up assembling them here,” King said.

“A lot of the value-add in these processes is getting to the anode and cathode position and different partners around the world are demanding that part of the element, so they can construct the battery where they are. Because these things are heavy, they’re difficult to transport and that’s where the gigafactories are.

“Australia can play a really important role in that, and we should absolutely capitalise on each step of this pathway while we move to a full battery manufacturing industry.

“We just can’t do that overnight. So, we really have to make sure we do as much as we can, and that’s what the government is determined to do.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Battery Production Key To Australian Economic Growth
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

DJI Lift The Game For Cinema Drones With Inspire 3
Latest News
/
April 14, 2023
/
More Rate Rises Coming: Morgan Stanley
Latest News
/
April 14, 2023
/
REVIEW:16” LG Gram, Notebook Light Rugged & Bags Of Power, But It Needs To Be Touched Up
Latest News
/
April 14, 2023
/
Wesfarmers CEO Sells $9.1M Stake
Latest News
/
April 14, 2023
/
Smart Home Tech More Popular Than Ever
Latest News
/
April 14, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

DJI Lift The Game For Cinema Drones With Inspire 3
Latest News
/
April 14, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The new DJI Inspire 3 cinema drone melds first-in-class tech features with a highly portable form for what’s described as...
Read More