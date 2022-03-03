HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Spotify Closes Russian Office "Indefinitely"

By | 3 Mar 2022

Spotify has closed its office in Moscow “indefinitely”, it said in a statement.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“Our first priority over the past week has been the safety of our employees and to ensure that Spotify continues to serve as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever.”

At the last half of that statement suggests, Spotify will not be disabling its service within Russia.

“We think it’s critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to allow for the global flow of information,” a Spotify representative said in a statement.

 

 



