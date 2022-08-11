Apple is almost certain to raise prices for its next generation of iPhone amidst global inflation, manufacturing delays, and parts shortages.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple could raise prices for the iPhone 14 by as much as 15 per cent compared to the iPhone 13 range.

Top iPhone supplier Hon Hai has raised its full-year performance forecast to “growing” from “roughly flat”, which Kuo indicates is a sign of increased pricing at the retail end.

If correct, this would push the standard 128GB version past the $1,500 mark in Australia, with the Pro Max 1TB option costing a cool $3,100.

“I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro’s price hikes & higher shipment proportion,” Kuo wrote.

“Hon Hai [Foxconn] is the major EMS for iPhone 14 series (with a 60-70% order proportion), so its revenue will markedly benefit from an increased iPhone 14 series ASP. No wonder Hon Hai raises full-year performance to “growing” from roughly flat.”

Samsung Display, who will be providing OLED panels for all four variants in the iPhone 14 series, has already implemented its own cost-cutting measures, providing Apple with different grades of OLED panel material depending on the model.

Samsung Display will use its M11 material set for the standard 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models, while the two top-tier models will use Samsung Display’s M12 material set.

Apple is expected to announce the details of its latest iPhone range early next month.