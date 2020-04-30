HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Shopping Centre Landlords Brace For More Pain

Shopping Centre Landlords Brace For More Pain

By | 30 Apr 2020
,

Credit rating agency S&P warns the listed property sector could feel the pain of COVID19 for a few years, as shopping centre owners continue to grapple with the threat of decreased discretionary spending.

Shopping centre landlords are expected to be the most hit among rated ANZ REITS, as renters query deferrals, waivers or more.

Early this month, S&P gave a negative rating on several retail REITS including Westfield owner Scentre, Vicinity and others.

Analysts warn many commercial landlords could feel economic pain far beyond the local lockdown period.

Continued negative rating pressure could also accumulate later in the year after leniency on tenant evictions eases.

Conversely, industrial warehouse landlords are forecast to potentially fare a lift in demand, with retailers experiencing a jump in e-commerce requirements from COVID19.

Wesfarmers has temporally converted three Kmart stores into online fulfilment centres. The retail conglomerate is also focused on building its digital capabilities following the purchase of e-commerce group Catch.

Commentators question the impact on online delivery volumes following COVID19, as more consumer become familiar with the service amid lockdown conditions.

Market watchers claim demand for some commercial offices (or sizes) may also decrease post-lockdown, as organisations find a rhythm in work-from-home conditions amid coronavirus.

As previously reported, a vast majority of tech professionals reportedly expect some level of work-from-home policies to stay post-pandemic.

About Post Author
Award-nominated tech writer
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
NBN Co Extend 40% Extra Capacity Aid Till July
Microsoft Shares Up: ‘COVID-19 Had Minimal Impact On Revenue’
LG Post Record Q1 Margins, TV Slumps
Spotify’s Monthly Active Users Hits 286 Million During COVID-19
Getting Fit During COVID-19: Garmin Records 24% Growth In Fitness Wearables
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Has A New Buzz Word in 2020 NanoCell TV’s
4K TV Brands Content
/
April 30, 2020
/
NBN Co Extend 40% Extra Capacity Aid Till July
Connected Home Latest News NBN Co
/
April 30, 2020
/
Panasonic Ramp Up Business Security Amid Ecommerce Spike
Camera Industry Latest News
/
April 30, 2020
/
Qualcomm Tips 30% Phone Demand Drop, 5G Stable
Communication Latest News Smart Phones
/
April 30, 2020
/
Microsoft Shares Up: ‘COVID-19 Had Minimal Impact On Revenue’
Coronavirus Latest News Microsoft
/
April 30, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Has A New Buzz Word in 2020 NanoCell TV’s
4K TV Brands Content
/
April 30, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
If you thought you were confused by 4G and Ultra High Definition terminology for the latest in TV’s LG is...
Read More