Shopify has brought its integrated retail hardware and payments to Australian stores, in a move it says will help future-proof retailers.

Shopify Point of Sale (POS) and Shopify Payments for in-person transactions were launched today – after research conducted by the company found that — although online shopping in Australia will double post-pandemic, from 7 per cent pre-pandemic, to 15 per cent — 64 per cent of Aussies still prefer to shop and buy in physical stores, with proximity being key for 77 per cent of respondents.

“We are experiencing a fundamental shift in how people shop following the global pandemic,” explains Shaun Broughton, Managing Director APAC, Shopify said.

“This new retail renaissance is forcing retailers to adapt to new business models, as digital disruption is fuelled by rocketing customer expectations for convenience, personalisation, experience, and safety.”

Click-and-collect shopping has jumped from pre-pandemic levels of 17 per cent to 23 per cent, with deliveries from online purchases leaping from 37 per cent to 43 per cent.

“Australia has quickly become an important market for Shopify,” Broughton continues, “so bringing integrated retail hardware and in-store payments to our Australian retail merchants is a pivotal step in future-proofing their businesses.”