HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Shopify Makes A Brick-and-Mortar Retail Push In Australia

Shopify Makes A Brick-and-Mortar Retail Push In Australia

By | 27 May 2021
,

Shopify has brought its integrated retail hardware and payments to Australian stores, in a move it says will help future-proof retailers.

Shopify Point of Sale (POS) and Shopify Payments for in-person transactions were launched today – after research conducted by the company found that — although online shopping in Australia will double post-pandemic, from 7 per cent pre-pandemic, to 15 per cent — 64 per cent of Aussies still prefer to shop and buy in physical stores, with proximity being key for 77 per cent of respondents.

“We are experiencing a fundamental shift in how people shop following the global pandemic,” explains Shaun Broughton, Managing Director APAC, Shopify said.

“This new retail renaissance is forcing retailers to adapt to new business models, as digital disruption is fuelled by rocketing customer expectations for convenience, personalisation, experience, and safety.”

Click-and-collect shopping has jumped from pre-pandemic levels of 17 per cent to 23 per cent, with deliveries from online purchases leaping from 37 per cent to 43 per cent.

“Australia has quickly become an important market for Shopify,” Broughton continues, “so bringing integrated retail hardware and in-store payments to our Australian retail merchants is a pivotal step in future-proofing their businesses.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Is Ayonz Facing A Blaupunkt DVD Recall Over Multi Region Playback Issues
Kogan Crashes, AS Ruslan Ducks For Cover Behind A Mountain Of Problems
Microsoft Mounts Surface Direct Sell Campaign With Trade-Ins
Google Cuts Shopify Deal JB Hi Fi & Bing Lee Set To Benefit
Why Is Fast Network Gear Being Undersold At Retailers?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Switch Could Hit Shelves In September
Latest News Nintendo
/
May 27, 2021
/
Andy Jassy Will Become Amazon CEO From July 5
Industry Latest News
/
May 27, 2021
/
Bleating Albanese Tries To Shift The Blame As Vic Retailers Face $1B Blow
Latest News
/
May 27, 2021
/
COMMENT: Amazon Snare MGM Studio Now They Are Going After Formula One
Latest News
/
May 27, 2021
/
Facebook Board Rejects Move To Diminish Zuckerberg’s Power
Industry Latest News
/
May 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Switch Could Hit Shelves In September
Latest News Nintendo
/
May 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Nintendo could release its updated Switch console as soon as September, with assembly to reportedly begin in July. The update...
Read More