Shazam, the service that helps users find music by identifying what’s playing, is celebrating its 20th birthday with a playlist of the most ‘shazamed’ songs and artists of all time.

When the service first launched in 2002, users had to call up a phone number and play the music into the microphone to get an answer. The Shazam app was also one of the first third-party apps on the App Store.

The 20 Years Of Shazam Hits playlist has revealed that the most shazamed song of all time is Dance Monkey by Australia’s own Tones and I, which reached 41 million requests.

Drake took the number one spot for most shazamed artist with over 350 million requests, while Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill was responsible for the app hitting it’s all time peak earlier this year.

Shazam was purchased by Apple four years ago, and is now integrated directly into the iPhone’s control centre. Even via the app, once a song has been discovered it can be directly listened to via Apple Music.

Android users have access to the service via the downloadable app on the Play Store.

The service has proven to be a tool for artist discover, as singer CKay reveals in a press release published by Apple.

“It allowed millions of people all over the world to discover me and my unique Nigerian sound. It made me a global sensation even before I started to perform all over the world. The story of CKay cannot be told without Shazam connecting me to the world.”