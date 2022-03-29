Sennheiser have granted users of their AMBEO soundbars a big boost in functionality with the release of their AMBEO|OS. The German Audio Giant says that the new operating system “expands the Soundbar ecosystem, introduces new functionalities, and elevates the user experience to greater heights.”

The new operating system allows AMBEO users to stream music to their sound bar via Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect. Furthermore, in a major software update, the Sennheiser Smart Control app has been made faster and more efficient thanks to the use of Wi-Fi rather than Bluetooth Low Energy.

The new and improved Smart Control app also provides new features for tuning and personalizing the listening experience for those using Sennheiser earbuds or headphones.

Maximilian Voigt, the Product Manager for Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar states that “The all-new AMBEO|OS is a gamechanger for our AMBEO Soundbar, and we are certain our customers are going to love it,”

“By offering even more audio streaming providers and an improved user experience, Sennheiser customers will enjoy personalised high-resolution audio streaming with enhanced features.”

The free software and firmware update is live for all AMBEO Soundbar and Smart Control users starting today, the 29th of March.