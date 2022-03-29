In a touching tribute to an Aussie icon and one of the worlds most renowned cricketers, Fox Sports are dedicating five channels and a Fox Cricket tribute show the life of the late Shane Warne. This corresponds with his memorial service that’s to be held Wednesday, the 30th of March.

Via three of the dedicated channels, titled Warnie Ashes (503), Warnie ODI (505) and Warnie Test (506) fans of Warnie can relive some of his most iconic and breath-taking moments during his time with the sport. The streams begin at 6am.

Furthermore, Fox Footy will be celebrating Warnie’s beloved St Kilda AFL team and replaying some of his favourite matches.

Friends, teammates, and Fox Cricket icons such as Allan Border, Andrew Symonds, Brett Lee, Isa Guha, Mark Howard and Kath Loughan will celebrate the cricket legends life in a show beginning at 6pm, joined by Gerard Whateley and Robert Craddock.

Finally, Shane Warne’s memorial service will be televised from 7-9:30 via Fox Cricket, live from the MCG.

The entire showing is available on Foxtel and Kayo, as well as via a dedicated website for those without subscriptions.

Programming is as follows: