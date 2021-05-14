Sega Sammy had a fairly terrible 2020, however its strong performance in gaming has carried the company through.

For the year ending March 31, the company revenues dropped 24.2 per cent to AUD$3.28 billion, with net income down 91 per cent year-on-year to AUD$15.54 million. This was due to the company’s pachinko and resorts revenues suffering the impact of lockdowns and travel bans.

The video gaming business was the real saviour. While overall revenues dropped 12 per cent to AUD$2.58 billion, income leaped 72 per cent to AUD$322.7 million. The drop in revenue is due to COVID-19 hurting the development and production side of the company, which cut the number of new games released by over a third.

Sega plans to release 26 games this year, compared to 18 in 2020.