Today Lenovo announced Lenovo Go, a range of purpose-built PC accessories for those on the go.

The first two products to be rolled out are the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank, and Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse.

The Power Bank features a 20,000 mAh capacity with a 65-watt power output, and can charge up to three devices simultaneously. Lenovo says it can power a laptop “at least once”.

The Multi-Device Mouse allows pairing of up to three devices, with one-touch cycling between the three. The mouse is wirelessly connected, and can also be wirelessly charged, through a compatible Qi charger or USB-C.

Audio products that “solve ambient noise, sound quality and ease of use challenges” will be released later this year.

“Research shows that 20 percent of small business employees surveyed lack the tech tools to successfully work remotely,” explains Eric Yu, senior vice president of Lenovo’s global SMB, Visuals and Accessories, Intelligent Devices Group.

“We know from further insights that having the right technology is critical to improving knowledge workers’ productivity and collaboration with data security and privacy, especially in today’s remote and hybrid work environment.

“These user insights are what inspired our vision for the new Lenovo Go line of accessories – to empower the employee experience through smarter accessories that enable people to thrive in a work-from-anywhere world.”