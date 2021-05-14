HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Lenovo Launches ‘Go’ Travel Product Range, With Wireless Charging Mouse And Portable Battery Pack

Lenovo Launches ‘Go’ Travel Product Range, With Wireless Charging Mouse And Portable Battery Pack

By | 14 May 2021
, ,

Today Lenovo announced Lenovo Go, a range of purpose-built PC accessories for those on the go.

The first two products to be rolled out are the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank, and Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse.

The Power Bank features a 20,000 mAh capacity with a 65-watt power output, and can charge up to three devices simultaneously. Lenovo says it can power a laptop “at least once”.

The Multi-Device Mouse allows pairing of up to three devices, with one-touch cycling between the three. The mouse is wirelessly connected, and can also be wirelessly charged, through a compatible Qi charger or USB-C.

Audio products that “solve ambient noise, sound quality and ease of use challenges” will be released later this year.

“Research shows that 20 percent of small business employees surveyed lack the tech tools to successfully work remotely,” explains Eric Yu, senior vice president of Lenovo’s global SMB, Visuals and Accessories, Intelligent Devices Group.

“We know from further insights that having the right technology is critical to improving knowledge workers’ productivity and collaboration with data security and privacy, especially in today’s remote and hybrid work environment.

“These user insights are what inspired our vision for the new Lenovo Go line of accessories – to empower the employee experience through smarter accessories that enable people to thrive in a work-from-anywhere world.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
ASUS Sales Booming, Big Price Rises Coming Due To Component Shortages
Samsung Ditches MWC 2021
Global Tablet Shipments Way Down In Q1 2021
Nokia Settles Lenovo Patent Fight
Lenovo Working On High-End Android Tablet
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Complete Philips Hue Range Will Be Compatible With Smart Home Standard ‘Matter’
Connected Home Industry Latest News
/
May 14, 2021
/
Australian and NZ Software Spending Increased During Pandemic
Latest News
/
May 14, 2021
/
Samsung Commits $196 Billion To Chip Manufacturing Over Next Ten Years
Industry Latest News Samsung
/
May 14, 2021
/
Sega’s Gaming Division Saw Revenues Drop But Profits Rise
Industry Latest News
/
May 14, 2021
/
Nintendo Blames Suez Canal Blockage For Switch Shortages
Industry Latest News Nintendo
/
May 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Complete Philips Hue Range Will Be Compatible With Smart Home Standard ‘Matter’
Connected Home Industry Latest News
/
May 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In a move it claims will future-proof its products, Signify has announced that all existing and forthcoming Philips Hue smart...
Read More