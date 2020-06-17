HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Home Security > Security System Demand Leaps Amid Home Reno Boom

Security System Demand Leaps Amid Home Reno Boom

By | 17 Jun 2020
, , ,

Latest consumer data reveals demand for security systems and home improvement items have leapt during the coronavirus pandemic, surging even prior to the Australian government’s HomeBuilder scheme.

Consumer data analysed by payment platform, Zip, reveals security installation, outdoor home improvement and renovation products notched significant increases during May 2020.

The result was concurrent with heightened demand for tradespeople such as electricians.

According to Zip data, installers of security systems notched a 133% lift in demand during May.

“We have been particularly interested in the bolstering of spend in the past quarter on building and renovation, which is interesting in light of the recent government stimulus package,” states Zip co-founder Peter Gray within his analysis.

The government’s newly implemented HomeBuilder Scheme offers $25,000 grants for new home builders (inc. renovations). Some commentators have questioned its relevance if the renovation boomed occurred prior to the scheme’s launch.

The news comes as crowds slowly start returning to shopping centres and hospitality venues as the Australian government relaxes coronavirus mandated restrictions. 

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Premium Google Home Successor In The Works?
Retailers Association Boss Joins Eftpos Amidst COVID Battle
Samsung Phone Average Selling Price Hits Six-Year High
Clearbox Scores $12m Deal To Clear Satellite Systems
Huawei In Secret Standards Talks With Aussie Telcos
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Premium Google Home Successor In The Works?
Latest News Sound
/
June 17, 2020
/
Retailers Association Boss Joins Eftpos Amidst COVID Battle
Industry Latest News
/
June 17, 2020
/
Could LG LED Cinema Display Technology Replace Projectors?
Display Latest News LED
/
June 17, 2020
/
JBL Launches Tune 220TWS Stem Earphones
Headphones JBL Latest News
/
June 17, 2020
/
What Are They Smoking, Chinese Brand, Oppo Believes They Can Knock Off Samsung In The Premium Smartphone Market
Latest News
/
June 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Premium Google Home Successor In The Works?
Latest News Sound
/
June 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Google is tipped to be developing a premium successor to its iconic Google Home smart speaker, following the device’s market-shifting...
Read More