Celebrated information security researcher Dan Kaminsky has died of a Type 1 diabetic disease, aged just 42.

He was mostly known for his technical ability and his compassion and support for those in his industry.

Kaminsky rose to fame in 2008 for identifying a critical design weakness in the internet’s infrastructure.

He worked in secret with software developers to mitigate the issue before it could be easily exploited, sparking a career in the infosec world that lasted more than 20 years.

Image by Jason Scott, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons