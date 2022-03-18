HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Secure Your Home With DoorBird's Biometric Fingerprint Sensor

Secure Your Home With DoorBird’s Biometric Fingerprint Sensor

18 Mar 2022

Home security has progressed in leaps and bounds over the last few years, thanks to the growing adoption of smart home technology, coupled with better and more intuitive connectivity between devices and Wi-Fi networks.

Berlin-based company Bird Home Automation sits at the forefront of this fast-growing sector with its DoorBird Fingerprint 50 intercom system, which boasts an integrated biometric fingerprint sensor that will give you peace of mind, while turning your humble home into a Bond-style fortress of security.

The DoorBird D21x series allows residents to see and speak to their visitors via a smartphone screen, and unlock the door remotely. The HD wide-angle camera, motion sensor system, and advanced audio with background noise cancellation won’t let any intruders escape unnoticed, while keyless access control is available via radio-frequency identification or through a PIN code.

But that’s all the standard stuff. Where the DoorBird stands apart is through the biometric fingerprint sensor.

Bird Home Automation explains: “The fingerprint reader is fully integrated into the DoorBird software architecture and can be configured remotely at any time. Via app or web-based dashboard, the user can grant and withdraw access permissions, and also define which event should follow when a certain finger is detected.”

Each intercom can store up to fifty different fingerprints, and will be temporarily locked after five unauthorised access attempts, to prevent any unforeseen manipulation. This technology was developed by Swedish biometrics company Fingerprints Cards AB, a global leader in its field.

“Thanks to the cooperation with Fingerprints Cards AB, we can fulfill many of our customers’ requests for high-quality IP access control devices with a fully integrated biometric fingerprint sensor,” says Sascha Keller, CEO of Bird Home Automation.

“When it comes to collaborations, we always try to work with the best in their class, and that is why we have integrated this technology, which is characterised by a superior biometric performance and security, into our DoorBird IP video door stations.”

Purchase the DoorBird here.



