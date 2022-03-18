Australian brands are getting more savvy about their online advertising, with the majority of ad dollars now going to in-app advertising in mobile devices.

This is according to the The State Of In-App Advertising In APAC reports from PubMatic, which shows that one-fifth of the average digital ad budget now goes to mobile in-app, with another 17 per cent to mobile web ads.

In terms of allocation, social media advertising rules the landscape, with native advertising (thankfully) falling away.

It seems that privacy laws and changes to Apple’s Identifier for Advertisers, a random device identifier assigned by Apple to a user’s device that allows tracking, are the biggest concerns for advertisers wanting a good result.

All in all, advertisers are getting smarter about how to reach their audience, and they know that lurking within your apps is the best way to get your attention.