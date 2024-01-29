Seagate Technology has revealed its new IronWolf Pro hard drives, targeted at small to medium businesses and enterprises.

It’s been specifically designed to deliver consistent performance for network attached storage (NAS) systems.

These function as centralised data hubs, for easy file sharing and backup. They do require specialised hardware to handle certain workloads and maintain a reliable performance.

This hard drive, which features Seagate AgileArray technology, ensures top performance in multi-bin systems. Dual plane balancing and time limited failure recovery (TLER) technology are also included.

It comes with a built-in rotational vibration (RV) sensor, and has an IronWolf Health Management system, which enhances data protection.

This new IronWolf Pro series comes in storages ranging from 2TB to 24TB, and all have a transfer rate of 285MB/s, feature a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 2.5 million hours, and support workloads up to 550TB a year.

The 24TB variant is currently priced at U$649 (approx. A$986) and is already available. Seagate is offering a five-year limited warranty, three years free Rescue Data Recovery Services, and an IronWolf Health Management system, along with the product.

Australian pricing and availability is still to be revealed.