HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Seagate Reveals New Officially Licensed Game Drive

Seagate Reveals New Officially Licensed Game Drive

By | 11 Oct 2023

Seagate Technology Holdings has announced its new Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD, which is currently available for preorder, providing gamers with the latest PCle Gen 4 NVMe SSD technology, and fast performance from the company’s line of officially licensed PlayStation storage products, for speed, endurance, and high capacity.

Delivering read speeds of up to 7,300MB/S1, the transfer rates are up to 2x faster than PCle Gen 3 SSDs. The drive was built with a Seagate validated E18 controller and 3D TLC NAND, providing advanced speed and durability.

There’s a minimalistic heatsink designed to fit the PS5, with the SSD maximising performance, protecting the storage from thermal throttling, and is simple to install.

This drive is offering long lasting endurance of 1.8M MTBF and up to 2,550 TBW, including a 5 year limited warranty.

The Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD will be retailing for $209.00 AUD (1TB), $349.00 AUD (2TB), and $719.00 AUD (4TB) from retailers and e-tailers.

The drive is currently available for preorder, and will be available on shelf beginning October 27th.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
PlayStation 5 Gets Redesign Next Month
Sony PlayStation CEO Retires
Meta, Apple & Sony Facing VR Battle As Sales Slump Over 40%
Roblox Release For PlayStation 4 & PS5 Coming Soon
Final Fantasy XVI To Be Available For PC Gamers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

RBA To Regulate Apple & Google Pay
Latest News
/
October 11, 2023
/
Apple MacBooks Take A Dive 24% Down
Latest News
/
October 11, 2023
/
McIntosh Unveils New Equaliser
Latest News
/
October 11, 2023
/
Google’s Chromebook Plus Laptops Gain Webcams
Latest News
/
October 11, 2023
/
Google Won’t Release Budget Pixel Phone
Latest News
/
October 11, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

RBA To Regulate Apple & Google Pay
Latest News
/
October 11, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
After banks have said they pay Apple too much for Apple Pay, over $110 million annually, government officials will regulate...
Read More