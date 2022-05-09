HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 9 May 2022

Home automation company Savant has announced that it will exhibit its Lutron LEAP Integration at ISE (Integrated Systems Europe) this month. Lutron LEAP (Lutron’s Extensible Application Protocol) is the protocol used for communication with the RadioRa 3 system, which enables and controls smart lighting.

Home automation and personal smart systems are on the rise, with revenue expected to reach almost $180 billion AUD ($126.10 billion USD) in 2022, and almost $300 billion AUD ($207.8 billion USD) in 2026.

Using the Savant Pro App, users are able to configure Savant’s Daylight Mode, which adjusts lighting levels throughout the day. Users will need tuneable white fixtures, which alongside Lutron LEAP, will allow for a personalized 24-hour circadian cycle and dynamic lighting.

Savant is also set to announce an integration partnership with Black Nova, who are known for their Smart Design-Keypads. The integration of their products in Savant systems will add a sense of luxury and a premium experience.



