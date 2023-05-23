HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Savant Adds Amazon Music Integration

By | 23 May 2023

Savant Systems has announced the integration of Amazon Music into its control platform, giving Savant users millions of tracks in pristine 24-bit/192kHz.

Within the Savant app, users can now access Amazon Music and add albums, playlists, or songs to the Savant Music home screen for easy access.

Users can also insert Amazon Music into any ‘Savant Scene’ or scheduled event, with access via any Savant control point.

“At Savant, we are committed to delivering the ultimate home entertainment experience with a vast selection of the highest quality 24-bit digital music,” says Steve Silberman, entertainment director at Savant.

“The native integration of Amazon Music is another strong feature for our user community, and we are excited to add new high-value functionality and a broad range of content as part of the Savant Home.”

The Amazon Music integration is available now on Savant OS 10.3.



